Report: 40 muslim worshipers kidnapped in Buhari’s state

At least 40 Muslim worshippers have been abducted during Tahajjud, a kind of midnight prayer observed during the Holy Month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Jibiya town of Katsina State.

According to a report by the DAILY NIGERIAN, the individuals were kidnapped around 2am on Monday.

While 47 congregants, including women and children were earlier abducted, seven later returned.

“So far we established 40 people missing after the attack,” said a resident who preferred not to be named.

Another resident, Lawal Jibiya, said neighboring villagers alerted them about the impending attack, after sighting the movements of the bandits heading towards the town.

He said hundreds of youth and local vigilante groups in the town were on alert and ready to confront the bandits, but the assailants changed their route and entered the town from the western entry point.

The police authority is yet to react to this report.

