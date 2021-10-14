News

Report: 490 Nigerian babies born in 2020 tested positive to HIV/AIDs

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The National AIDS and STIs Control Programme has said about 409 babies tested positive for HIV/AIDs in Nigeria in 2020. New Telegraph gathered that about two per cent of the babies born in the country in 2020 reportedly tested positive for the virus. An Assistant Director of the National Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Gbenga Ijaodola, disclosed this in a report made available to Journalists Alliance for PMTCT in Nigeria (JAPiN), at a three-day workshop organised by UNICEF in Calabar, Cross River State.

According to Ijaodola, a large number of these babies contracted the virus because their mothers failed to access facilities for ante-natal care, and ended up delivering at home or other birthing locations. Details on the report, according to New Telegraph, showed that in in 2020; 27,909 infant DNA samples were tested, 19,715 were tested and 409 babies result came out positive, while in 2019; 26,247 infant DNA samples were collected, 19,947 were tested and 833 were positive.

The health expert said while some babies might not exhibit symptoms of HIV infection until after four years of their life, there is need to activate a scale-up of the plans on ground to capture a longer period of children’s lives.

He added that some of the activities where the children could be captured and retested for the virus include during immunisation, nutrition visits and when there are taken to facilities for different service delivery. On the efforts made by Nigeria for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child-Transmission (EMTCT) of HIV, Ijaodola said the Nigerian government is investing in the global drive for the EMTCT. He said: “To meet up with the global target, the National Strategic Plan mandates 95 per cent of all HIV positive pregnant and breastfeeding mothers receive antiretroviral therapy; 95 per cent of all HIV-exposed infants receive antiretroviral prophylaxis and 95 per cent of all HIV-exposed infants had early infant diagnosis within six to eight weeks of birth. “Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Elimination of MTCT target popularly referred to as the yellow book projects a 95 per cent ANC coverage, 95 per cent testing coverage for pregnant women and 95 per cent of PMTCT coverage.”

He further listed some of the challenges hindering the drive to eliminate mother-tochild transmission of HIV in Nigeria as poor access to formal public health sector and failure of states to respond to the provision of adequate funding for PMTCT programme activities. Others include ineligible improvement of ante-natal care and facility delivery uptake, low paediatric HIV case identification and poor linkage to care and treatment for children living with HIV.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Army removes Sagir Musa, appoints new spokesperson

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

As part of ongoing reorganisation, the Nigerian Army has removed its spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Sagir Musa. Accordingly, Brig- Gen Mohammed Yerima has been appointed as the new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR).   Yerima is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA). Until his appointment, the […]
News

US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief, El Chapo, on drug charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband’s high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where […]
News

A’Ibom First Lady bags United Nations Award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wife of Akwa Ibom State governor, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, has bagged the “Champion of Sustainable Development Goals” award of the United Nations, UN, conferred on her by the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. Antonio Guterres. The award was conferred on her for using her position and non-governmental platform, Family Empowerment and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica