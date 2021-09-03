Report: 5 killed in Keke, water tanker accident in Enugu

Five persons among them a pregnant woman were killed in a fatal road accident that occurred along the ever busy Enugu/Ugwogo/Opi road.

The mishap happened on Wednesday, September near the Elim Estate in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was between a full loaded tricycle and a water tanker.

An eyewitness narrated how the keke driver in the process of overtaking a trailer came face-to-face with a water tanker.

“The keke driver did a wrong overtaking on this road. Just as he entered the overtaking position, a water tanker was approaching and he was between the trailer and the oncoming tanker.

“From what I observed, he entered under the tanker and all of them in the Keke died.”

Asked how many persons were inside the keke, the eyewitness, who simply gave his name as Chukwuemeka, said: “The Keke was carrying three persons at the back and one person in the front.

“As people, including the police from the nearby station came to help bring out the victims from under the tanker were all of them ended, we found out that one of the passengers was heavily pregnant and she died with her baby.”

The police helped in moving the remains of the passengers to the morgue.

However, while confirming the incident, Enugu State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said only two persons died from the crash while one person is responding to treatment.

“Investigation is ongoing into the case of fatal motor accident that occured on 01/09/2021 at 0930hrs, along Ibagwa-Nike Road, involving a tanker and tricycle, in which two persons (a male and female) who sustained degrees of injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty; while one other is responding to treatment.”

