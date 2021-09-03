Metro & Crime

Report: 5 killed in Keke, water tanker accident in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Five persons among them a pregnant woman were killed in a fatal road accident that occurred along the ever busy Enugu/Ugwogo/Opi road.

The mishap happened on Wednesday, September  near the Elim Estate in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was between a full loaded tricycle and a water tanker.

An eyewitness narrated how the keke driver in the process of overtaking a trailer came face-to-face with a water tanker.

“The keke driver did a wrong overtaking on this road. Just as he entered the overtaking position, a water tanker was approaching and he was between the trailer and the oncoming tanker.

“From what I observed, he entered under the tanker and all of them in the Keke died.”

Asked how many persons were inside the keke, the eyewitness, who simply gave his name as Chukwuemeka, said: “The Keke was carrying three persons at the back and one person in the front.

“As people, including the police from the nearby station came to help bring out the victims from under the tanker were all of them ended, we found out that one of the passengers was heavily pregnant and she died with her baby.”

The police helped in moving the remains of the passengers to the morgue.

However, while confirming the incident, Enugu State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said only two persons died from the crash while one person is responding to treatment.

“Investigation is ongoing into the case of fatal motor accident that occured on 01/09/2021 at 0930hrs, along Ibagwa-Nike Road, involving a tanker and tricycle, in which two persons (a male and female) who sustained degrees of injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty; while one other is responding to treatment.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, fire guts Ile-Ife’s new market

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Fire yesterday gutted the New Market (Oja Tuntun) and destroyed valuable goods at Ile-Ife, Osun State. This came barely eight months after fire broke out in the market. Traders in the market described the incident as a sad occurrence and unfortunate. They expressed sadness over the outbreak, noting that property and goods worth millions of […]
Metro & Crime

Police tortured my husband to death –Widow

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A housewife has accused the police at the Zone 2 Command, Lagos, of torturing her 38-year-old husband, Yemi Taiwo, to death. Taiwo was being detained at the Zone 2 Command after he was arrested for allegedly planning to abduct the monarch of Isiu town in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. The deceased, a land agent, […]
Metro & Crime

Police in Lagos tortured our brother to death – Relations

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Relatives of Mr. Omolola Ejioye have accused men of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos State of torturing him to death.   The victim was arrested on May 2, about 8pm, at Ladega area of Ikorodu, after a robbery incident in which a commercial motorcycle rider was killed.   After […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica