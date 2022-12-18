Report: 5% Nigerian small business operators cut jobs

In the last six months, just five per cent of the Small and Medium Businesses (DMBs) have reduced their workforce, while 16 per cent made similar adjustment in Ghana.

This was revealed by the latest Global State of Small Business Report released by Meta, owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. In the report, the tech company indicated that 25 per cent of SMB owners expected to make more than half of their annual revenue in the final months of the year due to festivity in the period.

According to the study, the festive season is a critical period for small businesses to make more revenue from their sales. The study observed that as Covid-19 wanes, the most significant challenges SMBs are facing now included the current state of the economy, supply chain disruption, inflation, threat of recession as well as production cost hikes.

Due to the state of the economy, the report indicated that 16 per cent of SMB owners within the past six months reduced the size of their workforce in Ghana while five per cent in Nigeria have made similar adjustments to their workforce within the same timeframe.

The survey also indicated that 49 per cent of SMBs in Ghana reported using digital tools for advertising and 59 per cent in Nigeria reported generating at least 25 per cent of their sales through digital channels in the past 30 days. It was also revealed that 46 per cent of operational SMBs in Nigeria on the Facebook app reported having sold their goods or services to customers in other countries in the past five years compared to the global average of 30 per cent.

These discoveries, according to the company, were made possible through the provision of digital tools for SMBs to ensure they were found by the right customers.

“While SMBs fight to find their footing during this post Covid era and navigate the current economic situation, Meta technologies have been instrumental in helping local businesses thrive and have their good ideas discovered.

“In the lead up to the festive season, Meta has decided to launch the ‘Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found’ campaign to further build on the success of the campaign first launched in 2021. The campaign is aimed at spotlighting and celebrating local businesses with unique gifting ideas while encouraging holiday shoppers to support local businesses during this festive trading window.

“At Meta, we are committed to empowering SMBs with free skills and resources to help them build thriving businesses, develop meaningful connections, and unlock economic potentials so they can continue making a positive impact across the world,” the Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Oluwasola Obagbemi, said.

She added: “This festive season, we seek to spotlight and tell the stories of SMBs with unique gifting ideas and provide SMBs with access to tools, support, and solutions needed to grow thriving businesses while reinforcing our continued support of small businesses to ensure they have a voice and ensure the right customers find their good ideas.”

Through this campaign, Meta pledges to continue to support and give a voice to more than 200 million businesses using Meta technologies to ensure their good ideas are found.

