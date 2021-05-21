Report: 60% licensed free trade zones inactive

A report on performance evaluation of the country’s free trade zones licensees submitted by a technical working group to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment has revealed that 60 per cent of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA)’s licensed zones are inactive.

The report, obtained by New Telegraph, disclosed that even within operational FTZs, manpower performance and related metrics were significantly below plans/commitments, while occupational rates peaked at about 50 per cent, a threshold the committee noted was below minimum level required for viability. The report attributed predominance of 25 moribund zones to ownership structure. It cited consistent underperformance of key financial metrics, especially in local investments, as a key bottleneck of NEPZA.

The committee’s report has been submitted to the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo. On status of public ownership, the report disclosed that more than half of the moribund zones (56 per cent) were publicly owned. Twelve are state-owned and two are Federal Government-owned; an ownership structure, it said, demonstrated lack of proper planning by project sponsors, especially regarding the required followthrough on resource commitment. Furthermore, out of the 14 active zones, two are public-owned, while two are private-public-part-occunership, with the remaining 10 being private-owned. “This signifies that publicowned FTZs have a historical track record of abandonment,” the committee observed.

The committee, in its report, expressed concern over high approval rate for manufacturing FTZs. “Majority of inactive zones have been earmarked for manufacturing activities (52 per cent). Many inactive operators have been able to obtain licences based on the premise of manufacturing. “It seems that due to the importance of the manufacturing sector, robust vetting procedures were not implemented in the selection of licensees. Consequently, many of these licensees have been unable to deliver on commitments that they made,” the committee noted in the draft report. On issues affecting the free zones, it noted that majority of issues affecting the performance of free zones were related to activities of government agencies and current state of infrastructure.

The committee listed some operational disruption by state officials that include overlap in land allocation responsibilities, scope of legal framework not comprehensive, imposition of unanticipated taxes and charges; excessive Industry- Wide Standard Tariffs (ISWT) and lack of clarity regarding product specification standards. Others are ambiguous expatriate quota approval process and inaccuracy of the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR). The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, pledged commitment to develop world-class free trade zones across the country.

The use of FTZs in accelerating industrialisation has been successful in other parts of the world. However, Nigeria is yet to properly take advantage of the true potential of FTZs as an instrument of economic growth and diversification as poor implementation continues to hold back success.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has commenced the process of revamping the delivery of worldclass FTZs across the country as part of its Presidential Priority Projects. As part of this process, the ministry identified the need to carry out necessary reforms in the roles and responsibilities of the key actors in the promotion, operation, regulation and management of FTZs in order to address poor execution and perceived conflicts in roles and responsibilities.

