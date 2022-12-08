Report: 67% IT firms finalise plans to leave Nigeria

About 33 per cent of Nigerian IT firms have indicated their decisions to move from Nigeria to other countries next year, while another 34 per cent also said they were ready to move to a new region. The decision, according to them, is due to challenges borderingoncybersecurity, supply chain disruptions, and dearth of skills. However, it was revealed that there are huge opportunities for Nigeria’s businesses to successfully expand into new markets and reach new customers. This is contained in the Equinix 2022 Global Tech Survey, whichfurtherrevealedthat 58 per cent of IT decision makers in Nigeria viewed shortage of personnel with IT skills as oneof themainthreatstotheir business.

As contained in the report of the survey, 100 business leaders in Nigeria were interviewedabout the opportunities and challenges their organisationsarefacing, andtheirplans for the future. Thesurveyindicatedthat54 per cent of respondents were planning on expanding in an existing country in the next 12 months, 34 per cent into a new region while 33 per cent are planning to move into a new country.

It added that 93 per cent of IT leaders in Nigeria said enhancing customer experience was a priority. A number of potentially limitingfactorswereidentified by businesses in the aspect of global growth, which include concerns and challenges in supply chain, cyber security, andstaff retentionandrecruitment. Fifty five per cent of the firms surveyed said their business was plagued by global supplychainissuesandshortages, while 50 per cent specified the global microchip shortage as a threat to their business. There remains significant concerns around cyber security in Nigeria. Ensuring expansions are supported by resilient digital models is business-critical, particularly atatimeof increasingvolatility and emerging global threats.

As part of their digitalfirst strategies, 85 per cent of respondents in Nigeria confirmed a key priority was improving cyber security. Eighty eight per cent said complying with local market data regulations was critical, while 85 per cent highlighted the need to futureproof their businesses. According to IT specialists in Nigeria, the most feared threats are cyber attacks (73%), security breaches and data leaks (68%). Despite having one of the youngest populations and workforces in the world, 58 per cent of IT decision makers in Nigeria view a shortage of personnel with IT skills as one of the main threats to their business.

The survey showed that among the most common concerns for businesses in Nigeria were candidates with the wrong skill set apply for jobs to talking 56 per cent pay and compensation (49%), changing expectations around ways of working is 49 per cent while retention of current talent is put at 38 per cent. Additionally, in Nigeria, the most in-demand tech employees are those with skills in areas such as AI/machine learning, data analysis, cloud computing specialists, data protection, security software development, IT technicians and security analysis.

To help grow their businesses, 77 per cent of IT leaders in Nigeria said they plan to move more business functions to the cloud including busibess-critical applications and security functions. Hybrid cloud models were the preferred approach for 36 per cent of respondents in Nigeria, although 18 per cent still rely on a single cloud provider and two per cent not using the cloud at all. 40 per cent said they plan to facilitate global expansion plans by deploying virtually via the cloud, with over a quarter. Meanwhile, Covid-19 also continues to have a significant impact on businesses’ digital strategies.

More than half of IT leaders in Nigeria (64%) said they are accelerating their company’s digital evolution because of the Covid-19 crisis. Over half (64%) confirmed that their UT budgets have increased as a direct outcome of its legacy – an insight into the now broadly acknowledged necessity for robust digital infrastructure to pivot to evolving business needs in an instant.

