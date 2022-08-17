Report: 85% Android users fret over privacy concerns

A report by anti-virus and Internet security provider, Kaspersky, has revealed that not less than 85 per cent users of Android are currently worried over their privacy. According to the report, Kaspersky analysed anonymised data, voluntarily provided by users of Privacy Checker – a website that offers helpful advice on privacy and security instructions for various Internet platforms and digital applications. The data revealed that users were most interested in finding out how to set up privacy settings for services specifically on Android (85 per cent). As for apps, most of this year’s requests were related to Google services security guidelines (22 per cent). According to a ‘Digital Privacy and Security Survey’ conducted by the Calyx Institute in 2021, 80 per cent of respondents were worried about the topic of digital privacy over the last year and 59 per cent said they felt more aware of how their data is treated than a year ago.

“To help allay these concerns, users can limit the amount of personal data that is available online, with services like Kaspersky Privacy Checker supporting this. Kaspersky’s findings were obtained based on anonymous data relating to visits to the Kaspersky Privacy Checker website between January 2022 and July 2022. This included analysing which services and platforms users most often requested security setting instructions for. Based on this data, there were far more requests for privacy guidelines for services on Android platform in comparison with other OSs. Windows and iOS got the same result (six per cent) and the lowest number of requests were recorded for MacOS (three per cent).

“Figures for the most viewed pages on the Privacy Checker website also confirm greatest popularity for Android requests – the pages with top views were all related to instructions for services or apps run on this OS,” the report said. It noted that services settings in general across different operating systems users were most often interested in guidelines for Google services (22 per cent), WhatsApp (14 per cent), operating systems privacy rules and Chrome (12 per cent each). Instagram (11 per cent) closed the top five, slightly outperforming Facebook this year in terms of the number of requests – its share was 10 per cent. “Additionally, on the Privacy Checker platform, users can choose from three different levels of security settings that they can apply to different apps or services – tight, medium, and relaxed. This year for all services, the largest share of requests was related to medium level instructions. The exception was for the Safari browser, where users were more interested in the strictest privacy rules – 54 per cent versus 45 per cent for medium.

“Visitor statistics from the Privacy Checker show which aspects of online privacy and security most grabbed users’ attention. This year Instagram topped both Facebook and Tik- Tok, which is surprising given the amount of scrutiny TikTok still receives from the public and authorities. It appears this may relate to the ‘terms of service’ updates made during this year, and users wanting to make sure that their personal data is safe no matter what,” comments Sergey Malenkovich, Head of Social Media at Kaspersky. Meanwhile, the anti-virus platform also revealed Death- Stalker, an infamous hack-forhire APT actor that Kaspersky monitors since 2018, and which mainly targets law firms and organisations in the financial sector, has started posing a threat to its targets.

The threat actor stands out since its attacks do not seem to be politically or financially motivated. Kaspersky researchers believe DeathStalker acts as a mercenary organisation, offering specialised hacking or financial intelligence services. In 2020, Kaspersky researchers published an overview of DeathStalker’s profile and malicious activities, including their Janicab, Evilnum, PowerSing and PowerPepper campaigns. Company’s experts discovered a new and highly evasive infection, based on the “VileRAT” Python implant, in mid-2020. Experts have been closely monitoring actor’s activity since and discovered it aggressively targeted foreign currency (FOREX) and cryptocurrency trading companies all over the world in 2022.

