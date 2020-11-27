Report: 94% MSMEs face cash flow challenges

A survey by Fate Foundation has disclosed that 94.3 per cent of respondents, mostly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, particularly in the areas of cashflow, sales, revenue, salaries & wages, among others. Despite the negative impact, the survey indicated that about 47 per cent of businesses felt positive that they would survive the scourge.

While 30 per cent were certain their businesses would not survive the pandemic, 22.8 per cent were unsure. The Fate Foundation survey also showed that for many businesses, cashflow is essential to survival. According to Fate Foundation, about 74 per cent of the businesses reported their cashflow being significantly affected. Only 13 per cent of the respondents stated they had enough cashflow to survive for between one and three months.

Thirty-three per cent had enough cashflow for one to four weeks and 27 per cent for one to seven days. A good number of these entrepreneurs reported that they would leverage savings and reserves (53.7 per cent), others looking to access loans (13.8 per cent) or turn to family and friends (9.7 per cent). It noted that the inability of most businesses (76.4 per cent) to offer their products or services virtually may have contributed to worsening the tight cashflow situation. Also, about 80 per cent of businesses reported that they were likely to lay off employees mainly because of prolonged periods of the pandemic, inability to pay staff, poor sales and restriction of movement. In addition, the survey stated that 2.8 per cent of the businesses also reported that they would likely lay-off between one and five employees.

The report described the country’s MSMEs as the socioeconomic engine of the country. It noted that according to the 2017 MSME survey carried out by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics and the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency of Nigeria (NBS/SMEDAN) MSME study, they account for 76.5 per cent of total workforce and 49.78 per cent of the country’s gross domestic production. The survey reveals: “Given that 94.2 per cent of our survey respondents stated not receiving any support at the time of completing the survey, COVID-19 presents a major crisis for most Nigerian businesses that were already challenged by a recent recession and slowing economic growth.

“Effectively supporting them should be a priority path as stakeholders work towards economic recovery and slowing down job loss. Despite the depressing data from this survey, it is encouraging to note that about 49.7 per cent of entrepreneurs surveyed see opportunities to create new products/services while about 42.3 per cent of them see opportunities to expand/ diversify their businesses. “It is against this ray of optimism that we outline the following recommendations for the government and key entrepreneurship ecosystem stakeholders who are designing policies and business support programmes to build and enable resilience for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“Resilience is as much a tool for surviving during crisis as it is for thriving and now more than ever, programme design and intervention strategies for Nigerian MSMEs must be aimed at helping them build resilience in the immediate to long term,” it added.

