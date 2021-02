Africa’s richest man and president of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been pouring encomiums on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, over the recent listing of the banker, investor and philanthropist on the TIME 2020 100 Most Influential People list. He described […]

…advocates special tribunal for non-performing loans The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is seeking power in new amendment to the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) to enable it freeze accounts linked to criminals. The bank, in addition, is seeking for creation of special court to address the issue of non-performing loans. CBN made […]

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, still maintain a cordial relationship despite the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by its National Executive Council (NEC) last week. Analysts have continued to argue that the dissolution of […]

The 42 persons abducted by bandits in Government Science College Kagara, Niger State have reportedly regained their freedom. The abductees include 27 students, 3 staff and 12 members of their family. Sources said the abductees, who were at a different location from the kidnapped passengers, are also on their way to Minna. The abducted passengers were said to be in Minna but yet to get to the Government House to meet Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, who will receive them officially.

