Report: Abducted widow of ex-Edo Speaker regains freedom

The widow of Zakawanu Garuba, a former speaker of Edo state house of assembly, has been released by her captors.

The widow was abducted on her way to her late husband’s burial on Saturday. The incident took place along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

Guruba, who was speaker of the Edo assembly between 2007 and 2009, died in Abuja from COVID-19 complications.

The deceased’s mother, his wife and three children were conveying his remains to Edo when the incident happened.

The gunmen had ordered Garuba’s wife and her driver to follow them while his mother and children were allowed to continue their journey to Edo.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had expressed shock over the incident, demanding the release of the captives.

In a statement signed by Crusoe Osagie, his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, the governor called on the police to secure the victims’ rescue.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is deeply saddened by this incident, which he described as distressing more so, with the passing of Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, earlier today,” the statement read.

“He has ordered the Police Command to ensure that the kidnap victims are rescued. The Commissioner of Police has contacted his Kogi State counterpart and leading the rescue operation.”

However, hours after the governor’s statement, the widow was released but it is unclear on what terms she was set free by her abductors, reports online newspaper, TheCable.

William Aya, spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, confirmed that three persons were rescued but he did not disclose their identities.

Like this: Like Loading...