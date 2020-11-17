Report: Africa, Middle East oilfield market to surpass 6% growth

•Global projection to cross $35bn

The Middle East and Africa digital oilfield market is anticipated to witness over six per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2026.

According to the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc, the growing requirement to transform business operations owing to economic dependence on oil and gas production and trade will foster the industry scenario. Increasing investments by regional industry giants including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait toward adoption of advanced digitalized solutions to boost their production output will further augment the product demand.

The stude printed out that the impact of COVID-19 had resulted in the decline in public and private investments along with a delay in the project pipeline, which in turn may influence the industry scenario. However, favorable government measures to continue operations across manufacturing facilities, industries as well as infrastructure projects will positively complement business growth.

The global market value is projected to cross $35 billion by 2026.

Rising focus toward the deployment of integrated workflow solutions, followed by the adoption of cloudbased solutions technologies, will boost the industry outlook. Ongoing technological advancements to enhance asset management and operational efficiency will further drive product adoption.

The information technology- based digital oilfield industry will witness an appreciable momentum on account of increasing investments toward refurbishment as well as the expansion of existing oil and gas infrastructure networks. For instance, in 2019, Kuwait Oil Company planned to introduce the second phase of its KwIF project, offering integrated operations which involves optimization of field assets, modeling and real-time surveillance.

In addition, the ability of these services to enhance the production and operational efficiency, coupled with reducing maintenance costs will thrust the product demand.

Ongoing technological advancements to simplify the complex process, as well as to provide user-friendly software with improved visualization and dashboard, will propel the SCADA-based digital oilfield market’s growth.

For instance, in 2019, ABB launched its new cloudbased visualization system allowing immediate access to data, notifications, and alarms, while reducing the downtime as well as risk. Applicability of these systems to provide real-time solutions and integrity monitoring of potential hazardous leakages will further sway the product demand.

Favorable government policies toward the integration of advanced analytics and IoT based solutions will strengthen the digital oilfield industry. Robust increase in the oil and gas demand across the emerging economies will introduce a positive business scenario.

In addition, rapid technological enhancement including utilisation of 3D seismic surveys as well as machine learning platforms and advanced AI solutions across the E&P sector will drive the industry landscape.

Like this: Like Loading...