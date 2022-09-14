Business

Report: Africa needs $257bn to sustain agro-food transformation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Africa’s investment needs to trigger and sustain agro-food transformation range from $40 billion to $77 billion every year from the public sector, and up to $180 billion in private sector funding, according to the 2022 Africa Agriculture Status Report by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

The report was released in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, at the Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) summit, held under the theme, “Accelerating African Food Systems Transformation.” “African governments need to assume a leadership role in food system transformation as a national security, poverty alleviation and rural development agenda that cuts across various institutions, while reducing reliance on donors who have been directing flows of international assistance. “Accelerating agro-food transformation in a sustainable and inclusive way is an extremely complex task.

It requires an integrated approach, which draws heavily on the cooperation of system actors, with African governments driving the process that facilitates the required change,” the report said. The report stressed that addressing the vulnerability of Africa’s food systems requires political will and leadership. It also emphasized the urgent need for inclusive, equitable, sustainable and resilient growth in the agricultural sector, while acknowledging the intensification of major drivers of recent food insecurity trends in Africa. Agnes Kalibata, AGRA’s President, said that a combination of the after-effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict has led to the elevation of food prices which have exacerbated food insecurity on the continent.

“The report reflects on key action areas required to tackle the most urgent and important areas in response to these challenges. There is an urgent need to repurpose food policies to address the emerging challenges affecting conditions, outcomes and behavior of our food systems, without compromising the economic, social and environmental fundamentals,” said Kalibata. The AGRF summit is an annual gathering that brings together heads of state and government, agriculture ministers, members of the civil society, private sector leaders, scientists and farmers in discussions that define the future of Africa’s food systems.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG lauds LCFE’s readiness for full operation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Federal Government has expressed confidence in the ability of the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) as it is set to commence full operations. The exchange, which was granted approval in-principle for trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year, is said to have the capacity to commence trading with more than […]
Business

Babalakin, Onyema, others to attend aviation media summit

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the Nigerian aviation industry, Dr Wale Babalakin, the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Allen Onyema and other aviation heads would constitute a panel of discussants at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).   The conference, which is scheduled to […]
Business

Nigeria pirates kidnapped 130 seamen in 2020 –Report

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Gulf of Guinea listed as world’s most dangerous waters   As the Gulf of Guinea remained the hotspot of maritime piracy and sea criminalities globally in year 2020, global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said kidnapping of seafarers by pirates in the region hit a record surpassing 95 per cent of the kidnapping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica