Report: African consumers pessimistic about economic conditions

Consumers in Africa, hit by the impact of COVID-19 and then the economic fall-out of the Ukraine- Russia conflict, are uncertain about their own economic future and the effects of falling purchasing power on their ability to buy necessities, a newly released report on the “State of the African Consumer” by Kasi Insight, has said. The report focuses on the current state of the African consumer as concerns around inflation, supply chain disruptions and geo-political risks increase. According to earlier data released by the World Bank, sub-Saharan Africa experienced its first recession in 25 years when the pandemic struck. This has resulted in a difficult recovery for the region and has also brought to the fore new economic growth challenges, compounded by the Russia- Ukraine war. In surveys of consumers, Kasi Insight found that less than half of respondents (48 per cent) expect economic conditions to improve in six months, with remaining respondents split between optimists who expect it to improve (27 per cent) and pessimists who expect it to worsen (24 per cent). The consumers’ main concerns relate to inflation, with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) forecasting prices of necessities such as food and oil prices to increase by 28 per cent this year.

