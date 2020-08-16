Report: African curse behind Pep Guardiola’s Champions League woes

African shamans are believed to be behind the failure of Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola to make a headway in the Champions League, despite the huge money spent on the team by the owner.

His team surprisingly bowed to French team Olympique Lyonaise on Saturday, falling 1-3 in the quarter-finals.

That was Guardiola’s fourth successive failure to win the UCL trophy. His last victory was with Barcelona in 2011.

Guardiola blamed his failure on his tweaking with the City team’s formation and his team not playing perfect.

But according to Goal.com, the failure may have to do with an African curse.

The story of the curse began in 2018, when Yaya Toure’s agent, Russian Dmitri Seluk suggested the curse had already been cast on Guardiola.

“I am sure that many African shamans will not let Guardiola win the Champions League in future.

“It will be like an African curse on Guardiola. Time will tell if I am right or not,” Seluk said, in an interview that went viral.

Yaya Toure was a midfield sensation under Manuel Pellegrini in Manchester City, before the arrival of Guardiola in 2016.

