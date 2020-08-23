Report: Antonio Conte would like to coach Man United

Manchester United look to have settled on their manager for the foreseeable future in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Though with that said, long-term employment can never be guaranteed in modern football. And should United have a change of heart, a suitor for the job in Antonio Conte has reportedly emerged.

The decorated Italian coach is a well known commodity in the football world — in Italy and England especially.

Following successful spells with Juventus and the Italian national team, the 51-year-old made a switch to the Premier League and went on to win the title with Chelsea in his first season in charge.

To this day, that’s quite the achievement, especially when you consider that the Italian did it with two games to spare, setting a then all time record for league wins with 30.

Conte’s interest in taking the job at Manchester United has been rumoured in the past — and it has now been reaffirmed by Italian journalist Romeo Agresti.

With quite a bit of speculation surrounding the 51-year-old’s future at current employers Inter, following their unsuccessful title challenges in both the Serie A and the Europa League, the outspoken manager has not shied away from admitting that he might be on his way out this summer.

Agresti also reported that Conte may now opt to take a break following his squad overhaul at Inter, with there being a desire to take charge at Old Trafford one day in the future.

A rebuilding United finished third in the Premier League and reached semi-finals of every cup competition they took part in last term, in what was Solskjaer’s first full season in charge. As a result, it looks like Conte might have to remain patient on his dream move for now, reports utdreport.co.uk.

