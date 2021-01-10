Report: Army redeploys 1,546 senior officers

The Nigerian Army may have redeployed at least 1, 546 senior officers, in a major routine exercise yet to be made official soon.

According to a report by Premium Times, 210 of the total number of officers affected were Generals. The report said that “the move also affects the campaign against Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast”.

Others officers redeployed, according to the report, were 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants It quoted a communication signed by Maj-Gen. GAT Ochigbano, as directing all affected officers to take over from the effective dates.

“Prominent amongst the redeployed officers is PI Eze, a major general, who was appointed Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Land Component Commander in the North East region.

“Military insiders say all the General Officers Commanding in the theatre will report directly to him, the Land Component Commander”, the report further claimed.

This was as it quoted military sources as saying thus: “Component Commanders report directly to (the) Theatre Commander.

“Theatre Commander reports directly to CDS”. Responding to a message by Sunday Telegraph, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Sagir Musa, said: “It is a routine normal military posting. More so official press will be made soon”.

