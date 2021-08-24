Report: Arsenal eying Conte as Arteta’s replacement

Arsenal are considering appointing former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte as Mikel Arteta’s successor.

Arteta has overseen a bad start to the 2020/2021 season.

The Gunners have suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two league fixtures.

The UK Telegraph claims Arteta now has only five games to save his job and Conte is a potential candidate to take over at the Emirates.

Conte quit Inter after leading them to the Serie A title last term.

The Italian was linked with a return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, but a deal never materialised.

Conte won 51 of his 76 Premier League games in charge of Chelsea and oversaw their 2016/2017 title triumph, before he was sacked in 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...