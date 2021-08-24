Sports

Report: Arsenal eying Conte as Arteta’s replacement

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal are considering appointing former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte as Mikel Arteta’s successor.

Arteta has overseen a bad start to the 2020/2021 season.

The Gunners have suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two league fixtures.

The UK Telegraph claims Arteta now has only five games to save his job and Conte is a potential candidate to take over at the Emirates.

Conte quit Inter after leading them to the Serie A title last term.

The Italian was linked with a return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, but a deal never materialised.

Conte won 51 of his 76 Premier League games in charge of Chelsea and oversaw their 2016/2017 title triumph, before he was sacked in 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Gov Ikpeazu Pre-Season: Plateau Utd, Abia Warriors happy with opposition

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Despite playing with Academies and lower league sides, Nigeria Professional Football League top guns, Plateau United and Abia Warriors, have said the kind of oppositions at the ongoing Governor Ikpeazu Pre-season Championships are good enough to help their preparation for the upcoming league season.   The two sides played out a goalless draw on Monday […]
Sports

Nations League: Ireland draw Wales, Haaland scores hat-trick against Romania

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday, and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1. The Irish had to overcome the loss of seven players to COVID-19 […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: Shot at WBF title shows how far I’ve come -Real One

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Flamboyant ring artist, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, sees his opportunity to fight for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title as proof of how far he has come as a boxer.   Oladosu will, on April 2nd, duel with Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, slated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica