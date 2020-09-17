Report: Bale to arrive London Friday as Spurs close on deal with Madrid

Gareth Bale will fly to London from Spain on Friday before completing a move to Tottenham from Real Madrid.

Bale spent several hours at Madrid’s training ground on Thursday, where he was understood to be working out in the gym, as he awaited the green light to seal a deal that will see him return to the club he left in a world-record £86m transfer seven years ago.

The Wales captain is expected to be joined on a private flight to London by Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Reguilon, who is set to join Spurs on a permanent deal after completing a medical on Thursday, reports Sky Sports.

Lawyers in Spain and England are working on drawing up contracts which will make Bale a Spurs player again on a season-long loan deal. Spurs have agreed to pay about £20m in wages and loan fees.

Negotiations are understood to have continued to progress well from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and the deal is expected to be finalised before Bale heads for London.

The 31-year-old owns his own private jet, but Tottenham are expected to arrange transport for the duo.

Bale and Reguilon are likely to meet conditions that will enable them to avoid quarantining upon their arrival in London.

Along with having arrived from an elite sporting environment where coronavirus protocols have been adhered to, the players will both need to return negative test results within five days prior to entering the United Kingdom.

Bale is keen to play for a club where he believes he will be respected and appreciated again.

Although he played for Wales twice this month, he is not fully match fit and it is expected that it will take a month for him to get back to his best.

Real Madrid have agreed to let him leave on loan in order to get his £500,000-a-week wages off their books and Tottenham have made all the running to sign him this week.

As well as being frozen out by Zinedine Zidane, Bale has had a difficult relationship with the Spanish media and Real fans, and he is looking forward to making a fresh start back at Spurs.

Manchester United considered making a move for him as a back-up option to Jadon Sancho, but they did not make an offer, even though they have tried to sign him on numerous occasions since he was at Southampton 13 years ago.

