Metro & Crime

Report: Bandits kill 27, abduct 40 in Niger communities in midnight attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bandits have invaded Kanyan and Sabon Gida communities in Kurebe Ward in Niger State, killing 27 residents, and injuring 20 others.
It was learnt from eyewitnesses that the bandits also abducted no fewer than 40 persons during the attack.
According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the gunmen invaded the communities around 1am on Tuesday to unleash their terror.
“The Kuta Internally Displaced Persons’ camp is currently filled up with displaced people as a result of the attack on the communities,” a source told the online news medium.
Niger State has lately been under the attack of bandits, killer herdsmen and even Boko Haram terrorists.
Last Thursday, there was tension in Bassa, Kukoki communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area after Boko Haram terrorists invaded the areas, abducting no fewer than 50 residents.
The terrorists, working together with bandits, had attacked the areas in large numbers from Bassa, Kukoki communities up to Palalli in Gurmana Ward of the same Shiroro LGA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Temptation: Pay us more, Kano anti-graft boss pleads

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCAC), Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado has advocated for an immediate salary increment for staff of the Commission, to avoid possible temptation that might lead to compromised. He appealed to the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to increase the salary of staff of […]
Metro & Crime

Rainstorm wreaks havoc across Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   The weekend downpour, accompanied with storm, in Kwara state has wreaked havoc, destroying properties worth millions of naira across the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the victims whose dwellings were affected in the heavy rainstorm in different parts of the state. A statement by the Governor’s Chief […]
Metro & Crime

FCT demolishes Abuja mega store

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

*Says averted collapse The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Monday averted possible disaster by demolishing a mega store located in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council for allegedly failing integrity test. Department of Development Control said the twin apartment attached to the demolished building had earlier collapsed, and the owner disregarded all stop work orders. The Director, Department […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica