Report: Bandits kill 27, abduct 40 in Niger communities in midnight attack

Bandits have invaded Kanyan and Sabon Gida communities in Kurebe Ward in Niger State, killing 27 residents, and injuring 20 others.

It was learnt from eyewitnesses that the bandits also abducted no fewer than 40 persons during the attack.

According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the gunmen invaded the communities around 1am on Tuesday to unleash their terror.

“The Kuta Internally Displaced Persons’ camp is currently filled up with displaced people as a result of the attack on the communities,” a source told the online news medium.

Niger State has lately been under the attack of bandits, killer herdsmen and even Boko Haram terrorists.

Last Thursday, there was tension in Bassa, Kukoki communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area after Boko Haram terrorists invaded the areas, abducting no fewer than 50 residents.

The terrorists, working together with bandits, had attacked the areas in large numbers from Bassa, Kukoki communities up to Palalli in Gurmana Ward of the same Shiroro LGA.

