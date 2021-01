Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State government has suspended five senior officials implicated in the ongoing investigation of ghost workers and suspicious deductions of workers’ salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The officials are the Permanent Secretary of the parastatal, Bayo Audu Onimago; Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, […]

There was uneasy calm in Delta State yesterday as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the Secretary to the Osun State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for the virus. The Okowas tested positive barely a week after their daughter contracted the disease and the entire family […]

Residents of communities in Rafi, Shiroro and Munya local government areas of Niger State have fled their homes over incessant bandits’ bloody attacks. The bandits recently killed a cleric, a vigilante and abducted over 20 villagers. They destroyed the villagers’ foodstuffs and properties. The New Telegraph learnt that the villagers started fleeing from their […]

Bandits have killed seven farmers in Babban Rami community in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State. The farmers were attacked at their various farms while trying to convey their produce home over the weekend. According to one of the community members, the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, attacked and open fire on the farmers. The attack by the bandits in Babban Rami community is the first in the history of the area.

