News

Report: Bandits return to Zamfara community, abduct 80 women, children

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted over 100 people, including 80 nursing mothers and children in Sabuwar Tunga village, Dankurmi district in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
The incident occurred few hours after gunmen killed over 40 persons in the community.
According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the armed men arrived at Sabuwar Tunga on motorbikes and unleashed terror on the defenceless residents.
A source noted that the attacks on the village seemed to be well-planned and coordinated, with the gunmen carting away livestock and escaping to the forest.
“One of those abducted is a nursing mother who gave birth less than 10 days ago. She was abducted with her baby but they (bandits) returned the baby to the community after some hours.
“This was after over 40 people were killed by these gunmen; we can’t continue like this. We just buried some of our people killed, some of those abducted have family members among those killed.”
Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where bandits have thrived.
Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.
On Friday, over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state were abducted.
The gunmen were said to have arrived in the school around 1 am and loaded the girls in buses.
In 2019, the Zamfara State government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.
About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different ‘repentant’ gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.
But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Division. Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the June 25 PDP governorship primaries […]
News

Ortom v Bala: Northern govs to wade in

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

… Not something significant – El-Rufai The feud between the governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his Bauchi counterpart, Senator Mohammed Bala will soon recieve attention from the Northern governors. The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who disclosed this Thursday, however, said there was nothing significant about their differences. The two governors […]
News

Ondo Guber: Force Headquarters deploys DIG, AUG, 11 CPs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Ahead of the Saturday, October 10 Gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, an assistant Inspector General of Police, as well as 11 Commissioners of Police to the state. While the DIG will “administer” the security arrangements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica