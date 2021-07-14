Report: Banks borrow N105bn from CBN in one month

Deposit money banks in the country borrowed N105billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in May this year, a new report by Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said. Banks borrow from the CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window for deposit placement.

In its July Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the FDC stated that lenders are facing a liquidity squeeze occasioned by a challenging business environment. As the FDC puts it: “Nigerian banks (are) struggling to meet shortterm liquidity commitments.

Significant increase in Standing Lending Facility (113% growth to N105 billion in May’21) driven by: Scarcity of forex (bank’s unable to meet their payment obligations); heightened competition from fintechs(which is) enforcing investment in digital channels (and) aggressive collaboration with fintechs.” Noting that banks were struggling for funds in the face of economic vulnerabilities, the firm warned that the liquidity squeeze in the industry was a threat to lenders’ profitability.

Indeed, regarding its outlook for the industry, the FDC stated: “Macroeconomic vulnerabilities(are) expected to weigh on banks’ profitability,” adding that lenders are likely to suffer a “deterioration in asset quality due to large exposure to vulnerable sectors.” It further predicted that the reduction in consumers’ spending would lead to a contraction in banks’ deposit portfolio and that, given the liquidity squeeze, lenders will be “pressured to offer excessive rates.”

However, the firm said it expected Tier 1 banks to “remain resilient and competitive.” DMBs also frequently visited the SLF window last month, according to recent reports by Cowry Asset Management Ltd. For instance, in its “Cowry Weekly Financial Markets Review & Outlook (CWR)” report dated June 25, 2021, the firm stated: “The Standing Lending Facility totaling N91.58 billion, which was higher than the standing deposit facility totaling N41.74 billion, indicates that the financial system liquidity was boosted by lending from CBN.”

Similarly, in its CWR report dated June 18, 2021, the firm said: “The huge Standing Lending Facility worth N164.56 billion, which was 6.8 times greater than the Standing Deposit Facility worth N21.10 billion, contributed to the excess liquidity as deposit money banks got funding from CBN.” Analysts note that banks have been visiting the CBN’s SLF window more frequently in recent months compared with the situation last year when excess liquidity pushed them to place more deposits at the SDF window. In its January 2021 Economic Report, for instance, the CBN disclosed that although DMBs borrowed N492.50billion from the SLF window in January this year, which was N35.83billion (7.3per cent) less than the N528.33billion that they placed at its SDF window during the period, the sum was still N356.37billion above the N136.13billion that the lenders borrowed from the apex bank in Q4’20. According to the reports, “depos-it money banks and merchant banks made more placements than borrowings in the Standing Facilities window in January 2021.

The trend showed that banks deposited more than they borrowed at the window, due to the liquidity condition in the banking system, with applicable rates for the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. “Total request for the SLF and granted from January 1–31, 2021 was N492.50 billion, made up of N68.30 billion direct SLF and N424.20 Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo. Daily average was N35.18 billion in 14 transaction days from January 1–31, 2021 with a total interest of N0.29 billion. Total SDF granted, during the review period, was N528.33 billion with a daily average of N26.42 billion in 20 transaction days from January 1-31, 2021. Daily request ranged from N4.70 billion to N42.59 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.08 billion.”

The regulator also stated that sufficient liquidity in the banking system drove financial intermediation in January, adding that major sources of liquidity in the banking system during the period were repayments of matured CBN bills, Federal Government (FGN) bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs), as well as fiscal disbursements to the three tiers of government through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). New Telegraph had reported that in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, a slowdown in economic activities, coupled with a surfeit in liquidity in the banking system, led to lenders paying more visits to the SDF window compared with the SLF for most part of last year.

