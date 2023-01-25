Business

Report: Banks demand deep changes to UK’s accountability rules

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Banks are pushing the British government to relax core parts of post-financial crisis rules designed to hold bosses to account for misconduct on their watch, in order to make hiring easier, two industry sources told Reuters. Britain’s Conservative government has said it will rework the 7-year old Senior Managers and Certification Regime to help boost the City of London’s global appeal after Brexit. Financial firms are preparing a case for scrapping the FCA Register, which lists all approved finance workers, one of the sources said, ahead of a forthcoming consultation which City Minister Andrew Griffith has said is expected within weeks. Banks also want the government to ditch a requirement to certify senior officials below the top ranks such as CEO and CFO as “fit and proper” to hold roles, this source said. Some hires need vetting by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (BoE). “It is the right time for government and regulators to review the regime,” said Simon Hills, director of prudential regulation at bank lobby group UK Finance. The demands, which have been flagged in informal exchanges in recent months, represent the cornerstone of the industry’s likely formal feedback to the pending government consultation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BMW to delay own battery factory despite rising EV sales

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

BMW will not scale up its own battery cell production for electric cars until the technology has developed further, the automaker said, taking a more cautious approach than some rivals despite record vehicle sales in 2021. The automaker currently buys battery cells from CATL, Samsung and Northvolt among others, but is building its own pilot […]
Business

FG to concession 17 more airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

BLUNDER Some of the country’s airports were not designed as international hubs, but operate international flight   Contrary to earlier plans that only four airports would be concessioned, not less than 17 other aerodromes could equally be concessioned, a situation that would free the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) of some duties and costs. […]
Business

Nigeria’s Internet subscribers rise by 60.36m

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

On average, no few than 8.62 million Nigerian have been using Internet yearly for the past seven years. This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who stated that Internet subscribers had grown from 90 million in 2015 to 150.36 million as at May 2022. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica