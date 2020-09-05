Sports

Report: Barca won’t fine Messi for missing training

Barcelona reportedly won’t respond to Lionel Messi’s strong criticisms, even after he made a u-turn to the club on Friday evening.
Also, the club has decided not to fine him for missing training. According to Tribuna, the club board members believe that any reaction would complicate the things and won’t punish the player as a gesture of goodwill.
Barcelona won’t comment on Lionel Messi‘s most recent interview in which he attacked the board and the president, multiple sources say, including Diario AS.
The club’s directors believe any reaction would only make things worse while Barca now want to calm the storm.
For the time being, Barcelona have published just one quote from Messi’s interview on their official social media accounts.
They cited the captain saying: “I will give it my all. My love for Barca will never change.”
The Catalans now expect Messi to return to training next Monday following all the necessary medical tests.
The same source adds that the club won’t punish the captain for missing the whole week of training as a gesture of goodwill.

