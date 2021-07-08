Report: Basel’s reforms cushioned COVID-19 impact on banks

Regulatory reforms implemented since the financial crisis significantly helped banks absorb the shock caused by COVID-19, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has said. In an interim report, titled: “Early lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Basel reforms,” which assesses the effectiveness of post-crisis reforms, the committee noted that the banking system would have faced greater stress during this period had the Basel III reforms not been adopted, and if public authorities had not taken extraordinary support measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the committee, “overall, the report finds that the increased quality and higher levels of capital and liquidity in the global banking system since the adoption of the Basel III reforms helped banks absorb the significant impact of the Covid-19 shock, suggesting that the reforms have achieved their broad objective of strengthening the resilience of the banking system.

It also notes that throughout the pandemic, banks continued to lend and provide other critical services.” The statement said that the interim report, which is part of the committee’s broader work programme to evaluate its post-global financial crisis reforms, highlights a number of areas that the Group intends to continue to monitor. Commenting on the report, Chairman of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, said: “COVID-19 serves as a reminder of the importance of having a resilient banking system underpinned by global and prudent standards.

