Business

Report: Basel’s reforms cushioned COVID-19 impact on banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Regulatory reforms implemented since the financial crisis significantly helped banks absorb the shock caused by COVID-19, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has said. In an interim report, titled: “Early lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Basel reforms,” which assesses the effectiveness of post-crisis reforms, the committee noted that the banking system would have faced greater stress during this period had the Basel III reforms not been adopted, and if public authorities had not taken extraordinary support measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the committee, “overall, the report finds that the increased quality and higher levels of capital and liquidity in the global banking system since the adoption of the Basel III reforms helped banks absorb the significant impact of the Covid-19 shock, suggesting that the reforms have achieved their broad objective of strengthening the resilience of the banking system.

It also notes that throughout the pandemic, banks continued to lend and provide other critical services.” The statement said that the interim report, which is part of the committee’s broader work programme to evaluate its post-global financial crisis reforms, highlights a number of areas that the Group intends to continue to monitor. Commenting on the report, Chairman of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, said: “COVID-19 serves as a reminder of the importance of having a resilient banking system underpinned by global and prudent standards.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Brexit: Bank of England warns of payment disruptionsions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bank of England (BoE) has warned that there could be some disruption to the processing of payments for consumers and businesses at the end of the Brexit transition period. Processing payments, including Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments, between the UK and EU will require additional information to be included after the end of […]
Business

Okonjo-Iweala, Kegame, others for UBA’s Africa Day 2021 celebration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include Director-General of the World Trade Organisation(WTO), Mrs Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame, Director-General […]
Business

2020 revised budget: The looming debt crisis

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been nothing short of unfavourable to an already vulnerable Nigerian economy.   The nation’s dependence on oil, fragile infrastructure, low foreign and domestic investments, declining foreign reserves and debt crisis, has further worsened the expected economic consequence of the pandemic. It is also what is responsible for the recent revision […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica