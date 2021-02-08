Report: B’Haram insurgents kill six soldiers

News

At least six Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy during the weekend by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, military sources told online news portal, SaharaReporters on Monday.
The soldiers were attacked along the Goniri-Gorigi Road as they were returning from a clearance operation.
“The terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade on the convoy which hit one of the vehicles with about 8 soldiers in it, six of them died while two others were injured,” a source said.
The source added that several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack.
Another source, a captain in the Nigerian army confirmed the attack, calling it a huge setback for the military.
Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.
The Nigerian army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush for them.
The Boko Haram insurgency has caused over 40,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.
The terror group wants an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria.

