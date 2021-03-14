News

Report: Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday.
The two are expected to agree to strengthen the bilateral alliance and their commitment to the freedom of passage in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.
Calls to the prime minister’s office were not answered. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that Suga will make the visit in the first half of April, reports Reuters.
Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was the first foreign leader to meet Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, soon after he was elected president in 2016.
Biden and Suga joined the leaders of India and Australia in a virtual summit on Friday, vowing the “Quad” nations would supply up to a billion doses of coronavirus vaccine across Asia by the end of 2022, a message choreographed to counter China’s growing influence.
A meeting between U.S. and Japanese foreign and defence ministers scheduled for Tuesday in Tokyo will directly criticise China for what Washington and Tokyo call its attempts to alter the status quo in the East and South China Seas, the newspaper said.
China has established military outposts on artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea and Washington has rejected Beijing’s disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the sea as “completely unlawful.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo Speaker impeached over ‘financial impropriety’

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Okiye, has been impeached over alleged financial impropriety. Nine of the 10 inaugurated lawmakers impeached Okiye as Speaker. In Okiye’s replacement, the lawmakers elected Mr. Marcus Onobun representing Esan West constituency.   The Anthony Enahoro legislature is made up of seven Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three […]
News

COVID-19: Akeredolu tests positive, goes into isolation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.   Akeredolu, who disclosed this in a three and a half minutes video he posted yesterday on his Facebook page said that he was currently asymptomatic and had commenced self-isolating. He said that he took the COVID-19 test after […]
News

Edo guber: INEC Commissioner colluding with APC to rig poll –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. This is coming barely two weeks after the APC accused Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica