Report blames poverty, low awareness for poor protein consumption

The Nigerian Protein Deficiency Report 2020 has revealed that the poverty level in the country was impacting on the Nigerian citizen’s ability to consume the right and adequate amount of proteins, one of the factors responsible for the stunting, wasting and overweight of Nigerians particularly children. Also, the report showed that high cost of protein rich food is also responsible for the low protein intake in the country.

These were disclosed by Obaro Agbalabri, the Service Line Lead, West Africa, Ipsos Channel Performance, during a webinar organised by Media Craft, a public relations and brand communications consultancy firm. The virtual conference, the Protein Challenge Webinar Series 8, was titled: ‘The Nigeria Protein Deficiency Awareness Report 2020: Unpacking the Numbers, Exploring the Issues’.

Media Craft commissioned Ipsos Nigeria Limited to conduct the research study aimed to assess the malignant issues of protein deficiency in Nigeria and was formally presented to the public at the special Protein Challenge Webinar session on Thursday, March 18, 2021. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently released survey, the “2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria” report, highlighted that 40 per cent of the total population in Nigeria, or almost 83 million people, live below the country’s poverty line of 137,430 naira ($381.75) per year.

The poverty burden in the country has however been said to be a major contributing factor denying citizens the opportunity to access the right and adequate protein, often leading to malnutrition, which is one of the major health problems faced by children in Nigeria.

There’s still a high prevalence of nutrition deficiencies in Nigeria when compared to the rest of the world. According to Unicef, Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world. In his presentation, Agbalabri, a panelist at the webinar said, “When you compare the daily consumption of protein customarily required by a person, which is 63.8 grams daily and the quantity the world is currently consuming, 84 grams daily, the 45.4 grams of proteins consumed daily in Nigeria is less than the minimal quantity of protein that is expected of an individual.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) recommended minimum per capita daily protein intake is 53.8g Although poverty was highlighted as a major factor contributing to inadequate protein intake, Agbalabri said the high cost of protein rich foods and poor household income levels remain major deterrents to adequate protein intake in Nigeria.

“This is more prevalent in the north and lower social classes; hence, there was a need to drive deliberate efforts that are targeted towards affordable protein sources for households to boost daily intake,” he stressed. However, Agbalabri noted that the most commonly consumed source of protein in Nigeria was beans with 81 per cent of the population consuming it.

The survey, while showing the consumer perception of factors influencing protein intake in the country, revealed that 45 per cent believed that the high cost of protein rich food was responsible for low protein intake; 39 per cent believed that low income was responsible; 10 per cent believed that little or low knowledge of protein benefits was responsible; while four per cent believed that the scarcity of protein rich foods was responsible for low protein intake. According to Agbalabri, “if you are living on $1 U.S. dollar per day, you are poor by definition. So, 40 per cent of Nigerians are living below the poverty line.

“The average cost of protein in a meal is about N80; the average cost of eating three meals in a day is about N240; meaning that in a day, you would eat protein worth about N240. However, checking the amount of money people received in a day, he observed that a lot of Nigerians live on less than $1 dollar per day and using the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate, it amounted to about N380, which is about 68 per cent of one’s daily income was expected to go into the protein consumption.

Based on the above, Agbalabri highlighted that the cost of protein is really very high; that is why it is becoming very difficult for Nigerians to eat the optimal quantity of proteins per day.” The Provost, college of Agriculture, Osun State University, Prof. Adetunji Kehinde said the governments have a role to play in the area of education to create awareness about the benefits of protein foods and in making them available, adding that the National Orientation Agency (NOI) could include protein awareness in its campaign. While Chief Lecturer, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Dr. Beatrice Chinyem Oganah-Ikujenyo was a panelist at the webinar, Dr. Adepeju Adeniran, the national co-chair at Women in Global Health Nigeria moderated the session.

