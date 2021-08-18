Business

Report: BoI plans $883m Eurobond sale

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bank of Industry (BoI) plans to raise as much as 750 million euros ($883 million) from international debt markets this year for lending to companies hampered by COVID- 19 crisis in Africa’s largest economy, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Financial advisers have been appointed for the issue, Chief Executive Officer Olukayode Pitan, said in a virtual interview without providing details.

The lender will raise “anywhere between 500 million to 750 million euros,” he said. The bond proceeds will be deployed to areas of priority including health care, transportation, education, solid minerals and agriculture, he said. Nigerian firms have faced significant foreign- exchange constraints after lower oil prices cut income from crude sales, which account for most of the nation’s dollar earnings in Africa’s most populous country. The bond sales will boost reserves and also increase funding for companies whose businesses have been impacted by the country’s two recent economic contractions in 2016 and 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

TOPREC tasks town planners on professionalism, capacity dev

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

President of Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC), Mr Isyaku Kura, has tasked the newly inducted members on professionalism, urging them to improve on the existing town planning regulations and practices in the country.   Kura,, according to the document made available to New Telegraph in Lagos by a member of the council, Mr […]
Business

German govt partners Edo to tackle unemployment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will continue to focus on human capital development to reduce youth unemployment in the state. The governor disclosed this after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) of the German Government at Government House, in Benin City. Obaseki […]
Business

WTO: Labour rallies support for Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to make every move necessary to ensure Nigeria’s candidate at the keenly contested position of Director General of World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, gets the exalted office. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the congress said her emergence would reaffirm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica