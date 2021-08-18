Report: BoI plans $883m Eurobond sale

The Bank of Industry (BoI) plans to raise as much as 750 million euros ($883 million) from international debt markets this year for lending to companies hampered by COVID- 19 crisis in Africa’s largest economy, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Financial advisers have been appointed for the issue, Chief Executive Officer Olukayode Pitan, said in a virtual interview without providing details.

The lender will raise “anywhere between 500 million to 750 million euros,” he said. The bond proceeds will be deployed to areas of priority including health care, transportation, education, solid minerals and agriculture, he said. Nigerian firms have faced significant foreign- exchange constraints after lower oil prices cut income from crude sales, which account for most of the nation’s dollar earnings in Africa’s most populous country. The bond sales will boost reserves and also increase funding for companies whose businesses have been impacted by the country’s two recent economic contractions in 2016 and 2020.

