Report: Boko Haram insurgents kill 3 soldiers in fresh Borno attack

At least three Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others missing after an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.
According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the attack took place on Saturday in Ladari, Northern part of Gamboru.
According to a military source, several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack that lasted for two hours.
Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.
The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents in frequent ambushes.

