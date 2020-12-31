Report: Brexit may trigger increase in EU bank transfers

The U.K.’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is warning customers that with the looming end of the Brexit transition period, the cost of EU bank transfers and ATM withdrawals could significantly increase, according to a Yahoo Finance report. U.K. customers will still be able to make payments and cash withdrawals in the European Economic Area after December 31, but the FCA warns that these transactions could be significantly more expensive and could take physically longer than prior to the end of the transition. The FCA stated in the report that they expect that firms have already anticipated how the changes will impact business as well as its customers and expect “they have taken action so they are ready for the end of the transition period.”
Related Articles
COVID-19 presents investment opportunities in real estate
Despite the devastating impact of COVID-19 on all sectors of the economy, experts believe it is not over for real estate, even as they reel out silver linings for investment. Dayo Ayeyemi reports To conservative individuals, this is not the best time for real estate investment due to COVID-19 crisis, which, within the space […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Engineering firm engages COO, manager
Tomsey Engineering has appointed Mr. Ifesowapo Olatunji as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Babafemi Ojo as the Manager, Engineering and Construction Services. Olatunji is an experienced and versatile professional with several years of experience, who started his career in the banking sector, before transitioning to management consulting and now engineering services. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LCCI: Business community yet to reap from World Bank’s ranking
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Report, which moved Nigeria 15 places to 131st is yet to reflect on the business climate in the country. LCCI explained that the progress had failed to translate to improved investor confidence in Nigeria, evidenced by the insignificant […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)