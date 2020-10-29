Report: Britain ‘trained’ SARS officers, says MP

A British politician says the UK government “trained and supplied equipment” to Nigeria’s reviled Special Armed Robbery Squad, or SARS, over a period of four years.

According to the BBC, Labour MP Kate Osamor tweeted that the assistance was given from 2016 until this year.

Thousands of young Nigerians across the country, as well as many in the UK and elsewhere in the diaspora, have protested in recent weeks against the police unit which has become synonymous with unlawful killings, torture and extortion.

However, following the mass nationwide protests against the unit, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that the unit be dissolved earlier this month, though critics point out that four previous attempts to disband or reform SARS did little to change their practices.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohamed Adamu, who made the announcement, said in its place would be a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, whose members will undergo psychological evaluation before being allowed to join the new team.

This, however, has done little to assuage the fears of many that there will be no clean break between the now disbanded SARS and the new SWAT.

