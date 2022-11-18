News

Report: Buhari sacks DG NYSC six months after appointment

Less than six months after assuming office as the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal of Brigadier General Muhammad Kukah Fadah from office.

According to PRNigeria, the DG has been ordered to hand over to the most senior civil servant in the scheme.

But reasons were not provided as at press time by the Presidency for the sacking of Fadah.

However, credible sources in the Presidential Villa told PRNigeria that the NYSC boss’s removal was not unconnected with the fact that he has exhibited “glaring incompetence” in the six months he has piloted the affairs of the NYSC.

The most senior civil servant is to act as the DG in the interim.

*Courtesy: PRNigeria

 

