Report: Capital inflows bring significant financial benefits

Richer data and more sophisticated methods of analysis confirm that capital flows offer clear benefits for most countries and that the risks posed, while significant in some cases, can be managed using policy tools, a new report shows.

The report by the Committee on the Global Financial System, which monitors financial sector developments for central bank governors, said macro prudential measures, occasional foreign exchange intervention and liquidity provision mechanisms were no substitute for structural reforms, however. Titled: “Changing Patterns of Capital Flows,” the report shows how risks have evolved over the past decade due to the rising importance of portfolio investors and other changes in the institutions and infrastructure through which capital flows are channelled, shifting from bank-based to marketbased funding. According to the report, the decade following the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-09 saw significant changes in the volume and composition of capital flows, including in the pipes that channel them.

Specifically, the report states that in many countries, portfolio investors have surpassed banks as the largest source of foreign credit, adding that other changes include the international expansion of banks and investors based in Emerging Market Economies (EMEs), which has also broadened the role of public sector investors in international capital markets.

The report, prepared by a Working Group chaired by Gerardo García López (Bank of Mexico) and Livio Stracca (European Central Bank), also assesses the effectiveness of policy tools for managing the risks associated with extreme shifts in capital flows.

It examines the impact of COVID-19 crisis, when portfolio flows to EMEs initially reversed with unprecedented speed and magnitude, and finds many EMEs had enough policy leeway to implement countercyclical policies to smooth the adjustment to the shock. The report comes against the background of a sharp drop in capital flows to Nigeria in recent years. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s total value of capital importation in 2020 fell by 59.65 per cent to $9.7 billion, from $24 billion in 2019.

