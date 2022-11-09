Business

Report: Cardless ATM market to hit $2.11bn by 2026

The cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market share will reach $2.11 billion by 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.93per cent, from 2021 to 2026, a report by Technavio has said. According to the report, “the increased penetration of smartphones is notably driving the cardless ATM market growth, although factors such as regulations on contactless payment transactions may impede the market growth.” Specifically, the report said: “The increased penetration of smartphones is one of the key factors driving the cardless Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market growth.

There is an increase in the penetration of smartphones in emerging countries due to the rising sales of low-priced smartphones. “The low-cost smartphones are integrated with several features that are usually available in high-end smartphones. Furthermore, in the peer-to-peer communication model, NFC chips enable smartphones to connect with other NFC-enabled devices in cardless ATMs for data transferring. “On the other hand, in QR code verification, a smartphone can read QR codes on the ATM screen. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global cardless ATM market during the forecast period.”

Furthermore, it cited the emergence of biometric ATM is one of the key cardless ATM market trends fueling the market growth. As the report put it, “primarily, biometric technologies such as fingerprint recognition require a user to place his or her finger on the sensor. However, the concerns over hygiene due to the outbreak of harmful diseases such as avian influenza, Ebola, and swine flu are increasing in numerous countries. “On the other hand, to tackle issues related to the spread of communicable diseases, vendors operating in the global cardless ATM market have shifted their focus to contactless biometrics, which includes retina and iris scanning and 3D facial recognition. “The use of contactless biometrics in cardless ATMs of hospitals and airports where hygiene needs to be maintained are major application areas for contactless biometrics.

“Therefore, a rise in biometrics in the global cardless ATM market will open new growth opportunities for the vendors in the market in focus.” The report, however, noted that regulations on contactless payment transactions is one of the key factors challenging the cardless ATM market growth.

 

