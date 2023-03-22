Report: CBDC transactions to top $213bn worldwide by 2030

The total annual value of transactions made using Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) will exceed $213bn by 2030, up from $100m in 2023, according to a Juniper Research forecast. The forecast also predicts that the percentage of the total transaction value accounted for by domestic CBDC payments will fall from “almost 100 per cent during the current pilot stages” in 2023 to 92 per cent by 2030 as cross-border CBDC payment systems develop. “Adoption will be driven by governments leveraging CBDCs to boost financial inclusion and increase their control over how digital payments are made,” the researchers say. “CBDCs will improve access to digital payments, particularly in emerging economies, where mobile penetration is significantly higher than banking penetration. “Since CBDCs are issued by central banks, they will be closely targeted to domestic payment challenges initially, with cross-border payments coming later, as systems become established and links are made between CBDCs used by individual countries,” they added. New Telegraph reports that Nigeria launched its CBDC-eNaira- on October 25, 2021, thus becoming the first country in Africa and the second in the world to unveil that type of digital currency. In November, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that the eNaira had recorded 700,000 transactions valued at N8 billion since its inauguration on Oct. 25, 2021. He said the eNaira had been globally acclaimed as a success story. “Since its launch, a total of N8 billion, consisting of over 700,000 transactions has passed through the eNaira platform. “As part of the CBN’s effort to further integrate and broaden the usage of the eNaira, it was assigned an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code, enabling payments by simply dialling *997# on a mobile phone. “I am proud to announce to you today that the eNaira has been attracting accolades across the globe as a monumental success. “It topped the charts on retail CBDCs projects globally, as at April (PwC, 2022) and several central banks across the globe have been requesting our success template on the eNaira,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...