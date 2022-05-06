Report: CBN Gov, Emefiele, joins presidential race, obtains APC form

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Friday picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele picked his form at the office of party’s organising secretary, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the Daily Trust is reporting.

The CBN governor has been rumoured to be in the race for the APC ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari since late 2021.

Emefiele has not refuted or confirmed the reports but said he was focusing on supporting the government’s efforts to strengthen the Nigerian economy.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing campaign by Friends of Godwin Emefiele, a political group urging him to give the presidency a shot, and other associations mounting pressure on him, Emefiele in March said he is more interested in helping President Muhammadu Buhari finish well.

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation, which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy, development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive, raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing, building a world-class International Financial Centre in Lagos, as well as support the @MBuhari administration to finish strong,” Emefiele tweeted.

