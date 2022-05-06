News

Report: CBN Gov, Emefiele, joins presidential race, obtains APC form

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Friday picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele picked his form at the office of party’s organising secretary, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the Daily Trust is reporting.

The CBN governor has been rumoured to be in the race for the APC ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari since late 2021.

Emefiele has not refuted or confirmed the reports but said he was focusing on supporting the government’s efforts to strengthen the Nigerian economy.

In a veiled reference to the ongoing campaign by Friends of Godwin Emefiele, a political group urging him to give the presidency a shot, and other associations mounting pressure on him, Emefiele in March said he is more interested in helping President Muhammadu Buhari finish well.

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation, which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy, development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive, raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing, building a world-class International Financial Centre in Lagos, as well as support the @MBuhari administration to finish strong,” Emefiele tweeted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Be humble, stop playing God, Ngige tells doctors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…as medical elders brainstorm on health sector crisis The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has urged doctors in the country to carry themselves “with dignity and humility”, rather than playing God or “competing with Him”. Ngige gave the advice as elders in the medical profession moved to find lasting solutions to the […]
News Top Stories

Zoning: Ethnic nationalities insist on Southern successor to Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Musa Pam and Pauline Onyibe

We’ll mobilize, vote against ticket to north –Middle Belt Forum, PANDEF   Afenifere: Arrest insecurity first   For the umpteenth time, ethnic nationalities have said that the major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP) should zone their presidential tickets to the south and that they would not support […]
News Top Stories

Reps summon Customs over non-rendition of accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday summoned the management of Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) over non-rendition of the audited financial accounts to the office of the Audit General of the Federation for the 2017 to 2019 financial years. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), issued the summons while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica