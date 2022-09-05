Report: CBN sells treasury bills worth N3.34trn in 8 months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of N3.34trillion in Treasury Bills (T-Bills) between January and August this year, a report by CSL Stockbrokers Limited has said.

According to the report, the amount is 34 per cent higher than the N2.5trillion treasury bills of- fered for sale by the apex bank during the period. The report stated: “In the month of August 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of N446.15bn in Treasury bill auctions. This was 9.47 per cent higher than the N407.55 billion allotted in June.

Specifically, for the 91-day tenor, the CBN sold a total of N3.43 billion in August 2022 compared to N5.97 billion sold in July 2022, a decline of 43 per cent. “For the 182-day tenor, the amount sold increased by 319 per cent to N11.52bn in August 2022 from N2.75bn in July 2022 while for the 364- day tenor, the amount sold increased by eight per cent to N431.19bn from N398.83 billion in the previous month.

The 364-day bills made up 94.21 per cent of total sales as investors continued to seek higher yield investment opportunities. Year-to-date, the CBN has sold a total of N3.34 trillion in Treasury bills, 34 per cent over the N2.5 trillion offered for sale.”

Commenting specifically on the CBN’s treasury bill auctions in August, the report said: “As expected, the sales in August were at higher costs as stop rates increased steadily. The 91- day stop rate increased to 4.0 per cent at the August 24 auction from 3.5% at the August 10 auction, 2.8 per cent (July 27), and 2.75 per cent (July 13).

“Similarly, the 182-day stop rate increased to five per cent as of August 24, from 4.5 per cent (August 10), 4.1 per cent (July 27), and four per cent (July 13) while the 364-day stop rate increased to 8.5 per cent as of August 24, 2022, from 7.45 per cent (August 10), 7.0 per cent (July 27), and 7.0 per cent (July 13).”

In addition, the report stated that “year-to-date, the Central Bank of Nigeria has sold a total of N800 billion via the Open Market Operations (OMO), 13 per cent over the N710bn offered.

However, there were no OMO auctions in the April, July, and August. Beyond, the short-term instruments, the Federal Government sold a total of N1.72 trillion in FGN Bonds, 9.41 per cent over the N1.58 trillion offered for sale

“In all, the Federal Government sold a total of N5.86trn ytd, 22.58 per cent over the N4.78 trillion offered for sale as. While the increase in Treasury bill yields on the back of the steady increase in inflation and hike in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is expected, we however note that the Federal Government currently has limited capacity to accommodate any significant increase in cost of borrowing.

The Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had earlier noted that debt servicing cost of N1.94 trillion as of April surpassed federal total revenue of N1.63 trillion for the same period.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...