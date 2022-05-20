News Top Stories

Report: CBN sold $1.65bn forex to dealers in January

lInflow to apex bank dipped by 36.7%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $1.65billion to authorised dealers in January, representing a decrease of 3.1 per cent, compared with the $1.71 billion sold by the apex bank in December 2021, according to its Economic Report for January 2022, released yesterday.

The report said: “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank was $1.65 billion in January, representingadecreaseof 3.1 per cent, relative to $1.71 billion in December 2021. “A breakdown shows that foreign exchange sales at the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) window, interbank/invisible foreign exchange sales and mature swaps contracts rose by 24.4 per cent, 25.9 per cent, and 60.8 per cent to $0.14 billion, $0.18 billion and $0.21 billion, respectively, in January, relative to the amount in December 2021.

“However, foreign exchange sales to the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) windows fell by 13.7 per cent and 16.3 per cent to $0.58 billion and $0.54 billion, respectively, in the month under review.” Thereportalsoshowsthat aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the economy declined by 36.7 per cent to $4.36 billion in January 2022, from $6.89 billion in December 2021. Accordingtothereport, total foreign exchange outflow decreased by 5.1 per cent to $3.41 billion in the month under review, from $3.59 billion in the previous month. It further indicates that a net inflow of $0.95 billion was recordedinJanuarycompared withnetinflowof $3.29billion in December 2021.

It further stated that foreign exchange inflow into the CBN dipped by 36.7 per cent to $1.82 billion from $2.88 billion, occasioned by a 45.4 per cent decline in nonoil components, mainly, TSA and third-party receipts/ MDA transfers, other official receipts and swaps. “Autonomous inflow also decreased by 36.7 per cent to $2.54 billion, from $4.01 billion, due to reduction in invisible purchases. Foreign exchange outflow through the Bank fell by 18.3 per cent to $2.60 billion from $3.18 billion in December 2021, due, largely, to decrease in public sector/direct payment, 3rd party MDA transfers, sales at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) windows.

“Autonomous outflow, however, rose to $0.81 billion, from $0.42 billion in January, on account of higher invisible imports. Consequently, a net outflow of $0.78 billion was recorded through the bank in January, from $0.30 billion in the previous month,” the report stated. On fiscal sector developments, the report said that fiscal conditions in January 2022 improved, relative to the preceding month, on account of 13.7 per cent increase in Federal Government earnings and a contraction in overall deficit of 21.9 per cent. According to the report, the FG’s revenue outcomes were driven by improved collections from the government’s independent revenue sources and higher allocation from the Federation Account. Specifically, the report said: “At N405.51 billion, the retained revenue of the FGN rose by 13.7 per cent, relative to the preceding month. However, it was short of the budget benchmark by 39.1 per cent, indicating persistence of revenue challenge.

“The improvement in FGN retained revenue, complemented by a decline in expenditure, moderated the fiscal deficit in January. At N545.62 billion, the provisional fiscal deficit5 of the FGN was 21.9 per cent below the level in the preceding month. However, relative to the 2022 budget, deficit in January 2022 was 16.9 per cent higher.”

 

Our Reporters

