Report: Cedi ends 2022 as 2nd weakest currency in Africa

The Ghana Cedi ended 2022 as the second weakest currency on the African continent with a year-to-date loss of 38.86 per cent to the dollar, according to a Bloomberg report. The report said that globally, the Cedi placed 145th; the Sierra Leone Leone placed 146th whilst the Argentina Peso and Sierra Lankan Rupee placed 147th and 148th respectively. They were classified as the currencies with the “Worst Spot Returns” by Bloomberg. All these countries had challenges with their economies as debt levels had become unsustainable, whilst budget deficits had worryingly enlarged. In Africa, the Kenyan Shilling (-8.32%), The Gambian Dalasi (-15.28%), Malawian Kwacha (-20.51), New Sudanese Pound (-22.87%), Egyptian Pound (-36.46%), Ghana Cedi (-38.36%) and Sierra Leone Leone (-40.58%) were the currencies with the “Worst Spot Returns.” For the “Best Spot Returns”, the Guinea Franc (7.67%), Somali Shilling (1.77%), Mozambique New Metical (0.37%), Djibouti Franc (-0.08%), Tanzania Shilling (-1.05%), Congolese Franc (-1.13%) and Rwanda Franc (-3.87%) were the strongest currencies in Africa in 2022. In 2022, the Ghana cedi came under severe pressure, losing over 50 per cent in value at a point in time before a resurgence in December, following a Staff-Level Agreement reached between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Government of Ghana. This reduced its yearto- date losses significantly. The cedi recorded an 18.21 per cent rate of depreciation to the US dollar in the first quarter of 2022, according to Bloomberg. This ranked the Ghanaian currency as the worst among African currencies with the “Worst Spot Returns.”

