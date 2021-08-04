Sports

Report: Chelsea 'preparing improved £110m Romelu Lukaku bid'

Chelsea are positioning to up the ante in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku this summer. Their opening bid was reportedly turned down by Inter Milan, who had previously labelled the striker as ‘untouchable’, although the latest offer in the pipeline will undoubtedly make the Nerazzurri sit up and take note.

Lukaku has history with Chelsea, having been on the books of the club between 2011 and 2014.

His spell at Stamford Bridge has always left something of a bitter taste, however, given he left after 15 goalless appearances and a number of successful loan spells.

In fact, it is fair to say that in an illustrious career to date, which has taken him to six different clubs, Chelsea was the only place where he wasn’t a success.

Still, his latest exploits in Serie A are seemingly enough to tempt the Blues into giving it another go, with a £110million bid in the pipeline according to Fabrizio Romano.

Marina Granovskaia’s original offer of £85m plus Marcos Alonso was turned down by the Inter, despite the left-back being well-regarded in Italy.

If the proposed fee is enough to perk the club’s attention, the wage package should also be enough to turn Lukaku’s head.

The report states that Chelsea would be prepared to dramatically increase his wages to over £10m per season.

That should certainly help sway the Belgian, who had previously hinted that he would prefer to stay at Inter and challenge for another title.

Lukaku is in the form of his life, lashing in 24 league goals last season on the way to a player of the year accolade and a historic league title.

League-winning mastermind Antonio Conte has since left the club, but past comments suggest that the 28-year-old is keen to find a new spark with the incoming boss, Simone Inzaghi.

Inter themselves were thought to be against the sale of their star striker, with CEO Giuseppe Marotta pinning him as ‘untouchable’ in the transfer window.

The conundrum for the Italian giants is that another sale would be needed before Inzaghi can venture out into the market and recruit his own targets.
*Courtesy: express.co.uk

