Business

Report: Citigroup steps up hiring across Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Citigroup Inc. could add close to 100 new employees to its businesses across the African continent as it surges past rivals to reclaim the top spot in arranging debt sales in the region, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The news agency stated that the New York-based bank has already started filling roles to add muscle to its local operations in anticipation that the headcount in sub-Saharan Africa will swell by about 10% from nearly 900. It also introduced a new corporate finance and structuring unit to help attract business from international development institutions as the global economy rebounds, according to Citigroup’s sub-Saharan Africa head, Akin Dawodu.

Bloomberg quoted Dawodu as saying “we are looking to build some capacity in our coverage teams and in our corporate banking and markets businesses as well. We see clients still looking to go out into the markets and raise money.” Citigroup is on the prowl for talent across the $1.7 trillion economy of sub-Saharan Africa, a region of about a billion people, after rolling out flexible work policies as a tool it believes will offer a competitive edge in recruiting and retaining top staff. U.S. rival, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is similarly hiring to grow its reach in the region through its South Africa unit while some of the continent’s largest lenders, including Standard Bank Group Ltd., continue to plow resources into expansion of their operations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE advances with N212bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on market activities yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks as investors continued to leverage on undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 1.25 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following […]
Business

NSE closes week bearish with 1.6% loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), last week, closed negative as low sentiments dominated the local bourse.   According to market analysts, the bears took full advantage of the gains over the last two weeks in booking profit on bellwether stocks. Save for the last trading day of the week; […]
Business

Naira appreciates to N485/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The naira appreciated against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, closing at N485 per dollar from N490/$1 on Tuesday, according to traders. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market, showed that the naira strengthened to N470 per dollar earlier yesterday before closing at N485/$1. Analysts attribute the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica