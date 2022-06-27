Report: CJN, Ibrahim Tanko, Resigns

Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Nigeria’s Chief Justice has resigned from office.

Tanko, whose resignation became public on Monday, is said to have resigned on health grounds.

Justice Tanko a Fulani, born on 31 December 1953 became the Chief Justice of Nigeria on July 11, 2019.

Tanko began his career in 1982, after being called to the bar in 1981. In 1989, he was appointed as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, a position he held until 1991 when he became a Judge at the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal

He served in that capacity for two years before being appointed to the bench of the Nigerian courts of appeal as Justice in 1993.

He held this position for thirteen years before he was appointed to the bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2006 but was sworn in on January 7, 2007.

