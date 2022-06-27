Top Stories

Report: CJN, Ibrahim Tanko, Resigns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Nigeria’s Chief Justice has resigned from office.

Tanko, whose resignation became public on Monday, is said to have resigned on health grounds.

Justice Tanko a Fulani, born on 31 December 1953 became the Chief Justice of Nigeria on July 11, 2019.

Tanko began his career in 1982, after being called to the bar in 1981. In 1989, he was appointed as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, a position he held until 1991 when he became a Judge at the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal

He served in that capacity for two years before being appointed to the bench of the Nigerian courts of appeal as Justice in 1993.

He held this position for thirteen years before he was appointed to the bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2006 but was sworn in on January 7, 2007.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

IPOB issues 11-day ultimatum to FG to release Kanu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…threatens lockdown in South-East   The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday issued an 11-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to free its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally.   In view of this, IPOB also threatened to totally lockdown the South-East states and “other Biafra States” from August 9, should the Federal Government fail […]
Editorial Top Stories

Need to ensure sacrifices of police personnel not in vain

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A video, which went viral on social media recently, shows the cesspit of civic decadence the Nigerian society has sunk. In the video, a yet-to-be-identified and yet-to-be-apprehended driver is seen with a bottle in his hand and, by his inaudible statement but crystal clear action, threatens to break it on the head of a policeman […]
Sports Top Stories

Tokyo 2020: Nigerian delegate is first to be hospitalised with COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Nigerian delegate to the Olympics became the first visitor to the Tokyo Games admitted to hospital with Covid-19, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, as Japan battles to stem rising local infections a week before the event. The individual, a non-athlete in their 60s, tested positive on Thursday evening at the airport with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica