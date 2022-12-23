News Top Stories

Report clears Nigerian Army of illegal abortions in N’East

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has rubbished the report that the Nigerian Army carried out abortions on women and girls impregnated by Boko Haram fighters. Reuters claimed on December 7 that the Nigerian Army has since 2013, “conducted a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country’s North East, ending at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls”.

In a report presented at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, the CISS rather exposed a British Nongovernmental Organisation (NGO) Marie Stopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION) as the mastermind of the illicit abortion programme in the North East. The exposure was contained in the Annual Report on the Federal Government’s War against Insecurity/Insurgency in Nigeria by the Centre for International and Strategic Studies, in collaboration with the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Rights and Security (CCSOHRS). In Chapter Five of the report, the Centre dismissed Reuter’s report on the Nigerian military’s secret abortion in the Northeast, describing it as “propaganda and slander against the Nigerian military”.

The report reads: “On 7th December 2022, it was allegedly reported by Reuters, an international news agency organisation, that the Nigerian military was conducting a massacre of children through the process of abortion. Hence, Reuters alleged that the military was conducting abortions on women impregnated by members of the Boko Haram sect in the North East Zone, and also killing children vilified as offspring on one hand and as allies of the Boko Haram on the other hand.

The report and publication by Reuters, tagged ‘Nightmare in Nigeria: A Conflict Waged on the Lives of Women and Children’ divided into three parts as propaganda and slander against the Nigerian military”Part one of the report labelled ‘the abortionist assault’ declares that in the bid to end insurgency in the North East, the Nigerian military has since 2013 carried out a secret abortion programme in the North East and have terminated at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and young girls believed to have been impregnated by members of the Boko Haram sect. “Part two of the report allegedly describes how the Nigerian military has consistently smothered, poisoned, and killed children allegedly believed to be offspring of Boko Haram members as well as children believed to be allies to the Boko Haram sect, and helping them gather intelligence reports for their operations against the Nigerian military and the Nigerian citizens. “Part three of the report tagged ‘a war on women’ talks about the ordeal of a certain woman named Aisha in the hands of the Nigerian military and the inhumane treatment women go through in the war between the Islamist insurgents and the Nigerian military.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekweremadu pledges to assist farmers access CBN loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has pledged to assist farmers in Enugu State to access agricultural loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Ekweremadu made the pledge when members of the Enugu State Amalgamated Farmers’ Cooperative Society, covering the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, paid him a […]
News

Onitiri picks form for Lagos Central Senatorial seat again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Socio-political activist and critic, Otunba Adesunbo Onitiri is set to contest the coveted Lagos Central Senatorial seat again, come 2023. Announcing this to newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said if elected, one of his priorities would be to lobby other National Assembly legislators to get special statutes for Lagos, being the economic capital of Nigeria.  […]
News Top Stories

VAT: FG rakes in N11bn from banks

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…nets N512.25bn in Q2’21 Lenders’ contributions rise by 134%   The Federal Government realised a total of N11 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from bank transactions between January and June this year, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to the sectoral VAT distribution  data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the banking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica