Report: Corporate debt issuance set to surpass $1trn

Corporate debt issuance is on track to pass $1 trillion year to date as soon as Tuesday, which would mark the second earliest point in the year that supply has crossed that mark, according to analysts at BMO Capital Markets. Corporate issuance currently stands at $993 billion year-to-date, BMO said.

If it crosses $1 trillion on Tuesday it would be the second earliest point in the year to pass that threshold since last year, when companies raised $1 trillion by May 26. For context, issuance surpassed that mark on Oct. 29 in 2019, Oct. 13 in 2018, Sept. 12 in 2017 and Sept. 15 in 2016, BMO said.

Companies have been taking advantage of low interest rates to issue debt. There are some indications that the flood of supply may soon weigh on corporate credit spreads, however, the BMO analysts said.

“First, deal reception in the high yield market took an appreciable step backward yesterday. While new issue concessions were all over the board, some of yesterday’s high yield deals came with concessions upwards of 20bp,” Daniel Krieter and Daniel Belton said in a report on Tuesday.“

Second, on the anecdotal side, reports of investor fatigue are coming in with increasing regularity as lightly staffed credit teams are overwhelmed by the sheer deal volume coming to market.

This suggests the possibility of market saturation that could further exacerbate the recent technically driven widening,” they said

