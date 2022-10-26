Business

Report: Credit Suisse eyes $2bn capital hike

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Embattled bank, Credit Suisse is considering a capital increase of around two billion Swiss francs ($2 billion) and the issue of convertible debt to help finance its turnaround plans, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung has reported, citing unnamed sources. Switzerland’s second-biggest bank is trying to draw a line under a string of scandals and losses.

The lender has been racing to sell assets to limit the amount of fresh capital it might have to raise from investors. But proceeds from asset sales alone would not cover the restructuring bill, the paper said. “It comes down to a capital increase, probably in the region of 2 billion francs,” it quoted a “source with access to the deliberations” as saying, citing reports that investors in the Gulf could provide the money. Management was also considering issuing convertible bonds that would be used to cover losses if the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) demanded it or if its core capital ratio fell below a certain threshold.

The bank has insisted it has robust capital and liquidity, with a core capital ratio of 13.5 per cent at the end of June. Credit Suisse has said it was looking to scale back investment banking operations to focus even more on managing the wealth of rich clients. The paper said it would likely shift the business of advising on mergers and acquisitions as well as leveraged finance into a new unit, perhaps with external investors. Plans to cut around 5,000 jobs would cost less than many expected, the paper said, because hundreds of bankers would go via the sales of various businesses it was divesting. A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined comment on the report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fahari Aviation, Eve ink pact to scale drone order

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Fahari Aviation, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways and EVE UAM, LLC, a subsidiary of Eve Holding, Inc. (Eve) and a carveout of Embraer S.A. (Embraer), have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for up to 40 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles.   The agreement includes joint studies through a working group to develop […]
Business

DPR generated N2trn for Nigeria in 2020 – Auwalu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu has revealed that despite the crisis in the oil and gas industry occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department was able to generate N2 trillion for the country in 2020. He made the revelation at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series, the […]
Business

AfCFTA: Lagos woos agro-allied investors to float firms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Lagos State government has disclosed that the state is prepared for agro-allied and manufacturing investors willing to establish agro processing firms and others in line with the commencement of the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu had stated that it was already receiving a significant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica