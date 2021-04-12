Top Stories

Report: Criminal elements planning fresh attacks on airports – FG

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Ministry of Aviation has issued a warning about expected attacks on airports across the country.
This was stated in a memo addressed to airport security chiefs and signed by S.M. Mamman, FAAN Deputy Heneral Manager of Administration and Logistics.
Airports in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos are on the list, according to a document dated April 9, 2021.
The memo reads: “I am directed to convey a warning from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against Airports in Nigeria, and to request the immediate enumeration of appropriate countermeasures for the safety of Airports/Facilities under your purview.
“Airports in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos, among others, are at the top of the list for which criminals are considering carrying out attacks. Both airports, however, are being notified and asked to operate at a higher threat level.
“Submit a list of current and additional countermeasures to combat the risks, along with their cost consequences where applicable,” the airport chiefs have been told.
They are also required to call an emergency meeting of airport security committees to “study the current state of airport security, jointly recommend corrective steps, and share responsibility for successful implementation.”

