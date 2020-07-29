Business

Report: CRR debits, others may impact banks’ revenue

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report Comment(0)

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are expected to take a big hit to revenue and face rising borrowing costs this year as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) measures to support the naira currency squeeze lenders already hit by fallout from coronavirus and the oil price shock,

 

Reuters reported analysts as saying yesterday. Banks in Africa’s largest economy – a mainstay for equity and fixed income frontier market investors – have learned to navigate challenges in a country that has long struggled with dollar shortages and mul-tiple exchange rates.

 

But the prospect of anaemic growth, dwindling oil revenues, declining remittances and dollar shortages exacerbated by the CBN’s latest action aimed at curbing naira liquidity and currency speculation are putting pressure on lending by banks and the quality of existing assets.

 

The apex bank has sucked as much as N900 billion out of the local banking system since raising the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 5% to 27.5 per cent in January, according to analysts’ calculations.

“General sentiments in the markets is that CRR debits are carried out quite close to FX auctions to prevent the banks from presenting large ticket FX demands at auctions,” said Nkemdilim Nwadialor at Tellimer Capital.

 

Those debits also hamper wider lending, going against central bank measures of lowering banks’ loan to deposit ratios, she said. Central bank data showed credit to the private sector in April dropped by nearly two-thirds from end-2019.

 

“Banks are dealing with slow growth, fall in lending, a lack of forex in the market and asset quality issues,” said Mahin Dissanayake, senior director EMEA bank ratings at Fitch.

He expects banks’ revenues to drop at least 20 per cent this year, though he did not expect any to make a loss

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AKK: $2.8bn pipelines funnel to gas prosperity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

Nigeria, a country that sits on 203 trillion cubic feet of GAS, has, over the years, blamed gas supply deficit as partly responsible for challenges in power generation, local gas consumption and industrialisation. Amid this, President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to flag off the $2.8 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline – Nigeria’s biggest gas pipeline project […]
Business

FG trains 1,200 indigent women in agric vocations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has commenced a livelihood training for 1,200 women in Ogoniland as part of recommendations of the UN Environmental Report (UNEP) on the area in Rivers. The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, made this known at inauguration of a cassava processing factory in Korokoro community, Tai Local Government Area of […]
Business

COVID-19: CMSCC donates ambulance to FCTA

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSCC) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for assisting the Federal Government combat COVID- 19 in the country. Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this in Abuja on Thursday when she led other members of the committee to donate an ambulance and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: