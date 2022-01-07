Report: Cryptocurrency crime surged to record high in 2021

Cryptocur rency – linked crime surged to a record high last year in terms of value, with illegal addresses receiving $14 billion in digital currencies, up 79% from $7.8 billion in 2020, according to a blog from blockchain analysis firm, Chainalysis, released yesterday. As of early 2022, Chainalysis said illicit addresses already hold over $10 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, with the majority of this held by wallets associated with crypto theft.

Illicit addresses are defined as wallets tied to criminal activities such as ransomware, Ponzi schemes and scams. However, illicit activities’ share of total crypto transaction volume remained low at just 0.15 per cent in 2021. Total transaction volume surged to $15.8 trillion last year, up more than 550 per cent from 2020 levels.

Still, Chainalysis said the 0.15 per cent figure could still rise as the firm identifies more addresses tied to illegal transactions and incorporates that into the total volume. In its last crypto crime report, Chainalysis had said that 0.34 per cent of 2020’s crypto transactions was associated with illegal activity. That number has now been raised to 0.62 per cent.

