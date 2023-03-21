Report: Currency in circulation drops to N982.09bn

Citing new money supply statistics obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), analysts at CSL Research have said that currency in circulation dropped by 235.03per cent to N982.09billion in February. The analysts, who stated this in a report released yesterday, said the sharp decline in currency in circulation was driven by the CBN’s naira redesign policy.

The report said: “Based on the new money supply statistics from the CBN, the currency in circulation in the country has dipped by 235.03 per cent to N982.09 billion in February from N3.29 billion in October 2022, largely on the back of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria. “These figures revealed that N2.3 trillion was mopped up from circulation during the period under review. According to the CBN, the currency in circulation has moved from N3.16 trillion in November 2022 to N3.29 trillion in December 2022 to N1.38 trillion in January 2023 and N982.09bn in February 2023.”

It further stated: “In a bid to reduce the high proportion of currency in circulation outside the banking system, the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, had in October 2022 announced plans to roll out redesigned naira notes and phase out of the old naira notes.

“The governor had decried the challenges associated with currency management, including the hoarding of banknotes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 80 per cent of currency-in-circulation was outside the vaults of commercial banks. The CBN had highlighted the need to reduce the significant amount of cash outside the banking system to ensure monetary policy effectiveness, curtail criminal activities, and ensure financial inclusion.”

However, the analysts noted that the implementation of the naira redesign policy had been affected by challenges resulting in the unavailability of the new banknotes, a development that, “created untold hardship for Nigerians, with citizens unable to get cash which hindered their day-day activities.”

The analysts also noted that with banks’ weak e-payment infrastructure unable to handle the surge in the use of electronic payment channels, there was an increase in failed on-line transactions. However, the analysts said they expect the decision of the CBN to recirculate the old notes till December, “to ease the hardships of Nigerians and ensure economic activities return to normal in the country.”

